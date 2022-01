Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 14:34 Hits: 0

Turkey's central bank had expected a $5.2bn loss on December 30, but managed to end the year $4.4bn in profit.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/1/4/mystery-surrounds-end-of-year-windfall-for-turkeys-central-bank