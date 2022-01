Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 12:18 Hits: 0

While people in many parts of the world have begun receiving booster shots against COVID-19, millions of residents in low-income countries are still waiting for their first dose. Unless the protectionist policies that promote this vaccine inequity change, the virus will continue to mutate and spread, prolonging the pandemic.

