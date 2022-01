Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 09:56 Hits: 0

The world will enter 2022 still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Developing effective policy responses to these challenges is essential to passing the biggest global test of all: rekindling a sense of public trust and optimism.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/happy-new-year