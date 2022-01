Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 10:39 Hits: 0

In the coming decades, the question of who sets the global rules, standards, and norms guiding technology, trade, and economic development will be paramount. Having lost their exclusive prerogative in this domain, some Western governments have begun to rethink the universality of the rules-based order.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-eu-china-who-decides-global-rules-by-mark-leonard-2021-12