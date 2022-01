Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 13:21 Hits: 0

Unlike the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank has no fiscal backstop and must worry about the cohesion of the eurozone, in addition to the risk of inflation. Given these complex policy conditions, ECB President Christine Lagarde's careful approach appears to be as sound politically as it is economically.

