Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 10:15 Hits: 0

While the conventional wisdom is that the next financial crash will come from the collapse of the cryptocurrency bubble, climate finance may pose a more serious risk. Mounting evidence suggests that green lending is displaying all the pathologies associated with financial manias.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/developing-countries-risk-of-climate-finance-bubble-by-arvind-subramanian-2022-01