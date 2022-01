Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:20 Hits: 0

From an economic perspective, the COVID-19 crisis has so far played out much better than feared for more vulnerable segments of society. Initial job and earnings losses were cushioned by generous state support, and the vigorous recovery is leading to much improved employment prospects for many.

