Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 09:40 Hits: 7

A day after world powers jointly pledged to avoid nuclear conflict, signatory Beijing has conceded it is "modernizing" its own arsenal. But it rejected allegations from the United State that it was enlarging it at speed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-us-and-russia-should-reduce-nukes-first/a-60322931?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf