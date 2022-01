Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 10:25 Hits: 9

Ahead of what would have been the late British rock star's 75th birthday, Warner Music Group has bought his entire catalog for an estimated $250 million.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/david-bowie-s-song-rights-sold-to-warner/a-60324012?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf