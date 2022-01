Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 10:05 Hits: 6

Sudanese security forces have spread out around Khartoum and neighbouring cities ahead of planned anti-coup protests, days after the resignation of the country's civilian prime minister, witnesses said Tuesday.

