PUTRAJAYA: Four new Covid-19 cases were reported among flood victims on Tuesday (Jan 4), bringing the total number to 465, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/04/covid-19-four-new-cases-among-flood-victims-bringing-total-to-465-says-health-dg