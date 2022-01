Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 09:15 Hits: 7

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan insists that the country’s runaway inflation can be controlled by decreasing the nominal interest rate. But, given Turkey's current strategy for financing growth, there are clear reasons why eschewing economic orthodoxy will only wreak further havoc with prices.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/flawed-economic-theory-driving-turkey-inflation-by-sebnem-kalemli-ozcan-2022-01