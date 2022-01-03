The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Kazakhs Protest Fuel Price Hike

Category: World Hits: 1

Kazakhs Protest Fuel Price Hike Protesters in Kazakhstan have voiced their anger over a sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas fuel used in vehicles. More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the city of Zhanaozen on January 3. Police also detained protesters in the capital, Nur-Sultan, and tried to prevent an RFE/RL reporter from filming the detentions. In Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, unidentified attackers snatched a banner from protesters.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhs-protest-fuel-price/31637860.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version