Kazakhs Protest Fuel Price Hike

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 18:32 Hits: 1

Protesters in Kazakhstan have voiced their anger over a sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas fuel used in vehicles. More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the city of Zhanaozen on January 3. Police also detained protesters in the capital, Nur-Sultan, and tried to prevent an RFE/RL reporter from filming the detentions. In Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, unidentified attackers snatched a banner from protesters.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhs-protest-fuel-price/31637860.html