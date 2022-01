Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 00:32 Hits: 1

A Canadian court has awarded $84 million to the families of six people who died when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) downed a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane two years ago.

