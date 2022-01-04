The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Elizabeth Holmes will get 'at least a decade behind bars' after being found guilty: CNN's Elie Honig

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig laid out the potential sentence for Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos CEO convicted of wire fraud conspiracy this week for lying about her company's medical test capabilities.

"Let me ask you about something because, you know, when I did the math, they found her guilty on charges of wire fraud adding up to, what, $144 million, not guilty on one adding up to $1.1 million, right?" said anchor Erin Burnett. "So, the — in terms of the numbers here, it was... the big numbers were guilty."

"Exactly," said Honig. "All that matters here for sentencing purposes is the guilty counts. This is a maximum of 20 years, but in the federal system, we have this guidelines book. And the sentence — the recommended sentence is driven largely by how much loss there is. We are talking about a $140 million loss case. I did a quick calculation. That comes out to a recommended guidelines range of, conservatively ten years, potentially as high as 15 or 16 years depending on other enhancements. So she is looking at at least a decade behind bars under sentencing guidelines."

