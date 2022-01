Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 04:49 Hits: 3

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on their 5G rollout amid concerns of problems for aircraft. The move marks a change of heart a day after they rejected the government request.

