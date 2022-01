Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 05:37 Hits: 3

A tearful Chow Hang-tung told the court that discussion about 1989 protests could disappear completely from Hong Kong in the future. Several others are also serving jail time for participating in the 2020 vigil.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-tiananmen-square-vigil-activist-sentenced-to-15-months-in-jail/a-60322021?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf