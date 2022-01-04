The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Aliou Cissé, Senegal’s 2002 World Cup hero ‘under great pressure’ to lead them to glory

Category: World Hits: 3

Perennially tipped to win the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) before falling near the finish line in 2019, Senegal are hoping they will finally fulfil their promise at this year’s African football bonanza in Cameroon. Senegalese fans’ high hopes are piling pressure on the manager, former 2002 World Cup star Aliou Cissé. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at Cissé’s rich career as both player and coach.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220104-aliou-ciss%C3%A9-senegal-s-2002-world-cup-hero-under-great-pressure-to-lead-them-to-glory

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version