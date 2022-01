Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 07:48 Hits: 3

France's lower house of parliament has suspended debates over a controversial bill that makesĀ it mandatory for people to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220104-french-lawmakers-suspend-fractious-vaccine-pass-debate-in-setback-for-government