Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 09:05 Hits: 4

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of the NATO-Russia council for Jan. 12, an official with the military alliance said on Tuesday in a statement to Reuters. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/04/nato-head-convenes-council-with-russia-on-jan-12