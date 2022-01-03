Facebook temporarily suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene, hours after she is banned from Twitter

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 22:10 Hits: 5

The new year is upon us, and we’re ringing it in with some happy news: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who my colleague Lauren describes as a “COVID-19 misinformation expert,” has permanently been banned from Twitter.

But that’s not all. Racist and all-around conspiracist Greene has also been temporarily suspended from Facebook. The ban impacts her personal accounts; she will still have access to her professional account, @RepMTG, but let’s see how long that lasts, given her love for conspiracy theories.

Both Twitter and Facebook cite repeated violations of misinformation policies, including those on the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” Twitter said in a statement.

In response to her ban, of course, Green said: “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them, and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Her ban from Facebook, which is said to be for 24 hours, comes only hours after Twitter’s announcement.

“A post violated our policies, and we have removed it, but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies,” Aaron Simpson, a Facebook spokesman, said in a statement, The New York Times reported.

Of course, Greene had something to say about this, too.

In a lengthy statement posted to Parlor addressing this, Greene said:

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. "This is beyond censorship of speech. I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution. "But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation. "And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines. "Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? "When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."

Greene must be salty because big tech has always supported her in the past. But who wants to continue to support someone who not only calls Asian Americans “yellow,” but Jewish a representative a “Nazi”? According to Politico, multiple tweets have voiced her support for “racist views, unfounded QAnon pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theories such as the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and calls for violence against Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi””

Greene should’ve been banned for her use of hate and xenophobic speech before, but at least she was banned for some reason.

McCarthy releases a statement on Twitter banning MTG — without mentioning MTG.

In another statement addressing the bans, Greene said: “Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome.”

Of course, like many Republicans, she’s using this opportunity to fundraise, too. I mean, talk about accountability.

He's not lying... someone posted this ...begging for $500 a pop donation

In other news related to Greene, during Tuesday’s House debate over whether to refer former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for a possible criminal contempt charge Rep. Jamie Raskin, took time during his speech to clap back at Greene for her “red scar” hypocrisy arguing that Republicans, not Democrats, are the ones who’ve openly aligned themselves with communist and proto-communist regimes.

His comment followed remarks by Greene, who called Democrats “communists” but, of course, not as gracefully as Raskin did Republicans. Watch it for yourself here.

And most importantly, how long do you think it’ll take for Facebook also to ban Greene permanently? Or perhaps until her professional account is included?

