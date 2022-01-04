Christian conservative reporter humiliated on social media after attacking BLM on Twitter

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 01:40 Hits: 8

If you don’t know who David Brody is, God bless you. He’s a longtime TV personality from the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), whose hits include promoting the idea that Donald Trump has been blessed by God to own a private golf course. (True story.) In Brody and CBN’s defense, the conservative Christian God that they pray to is a shitty misogynist. Brody and his employer lost a lot of access to the White House after Donald Trump was trounced by Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Brody has made sure to allow sentient bile tank Trump to promote the Big Lie and whatever other grotesquery the far right doggedly proposes.

On Monday, Brody went to his Twitter account where he traditionally posts all kinds of bad takes to send what appeared to be a screen shot of his phone’s camera (yes, he messed up taking a straight photo), seemingly showing a very snowy road, purportedly in Washington, D.C., from inside of a car he was driving. He wrote: “Today in DC. They knew a snowstorm was coming for days. Apparently ‘black lives matter’ but the lives of people driving in a snowstorm don’t.” It is hard to impart how absolute the incoherence of this attempted political opinion is without crossing one’s eyes. The levels of what was wrong with the image and the tweet and the contents and the logic of everything was more blinding than a whiteout snowstorm. The internet responded to help.

First, a visualization to help us understand the twisted logic of the right-wing fanatic.

There was even some advice.

I mean, the city government literally recommended you don't drive. https://t.co/QkweOkYa4V January 3, 2022

An offer to spitball a few more Newt Gingrich-level ideas.

maybe you could work something in there about kaepernick taking a knee to shovel -- dm me to brainstorm more great ideas January 3, 2022

An analysis.

“How can I demonstrate my racism today? Let’s see...it’s snowing so...racism! pic.twitter.com/UO9DTyXY43 January 3, 2022

Here’s a card that can be used forever.

Let’s call this tweet “Brody’s Dilemma.”

Looks like you had a tough decision to make this morning. pic.twitter.com/M7JG4IRAXA January 3, 2022

Some practical safety advice.

Turn your wipers on and put the phone away. January 3, 2022

And some practical life advice for Brody.

