Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022

Riot police with batons and shields broke up a crowd of several thousand who had gathered in Amsterdam on Sunday to protest against COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220102-dutch-police-disperse-thousands-protesting-in-amsterdam-against-covid-lockdown