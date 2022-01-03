Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 10:36 Hits: 1

Are Australian indigenous populations the victims of forced vaccination and locked up in camps if they refuse? That’s what some of these anti-vaccine social media accounts would have you believe. They’ve been sharing videos claiming that Australian Aboriginals are being victimised by the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. But that’s not the case. We’ll tell you why in this episode of Truth or Fake.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20220103-covid-19-in-australia-vaccine-misinformation-targets-aboriginal-people