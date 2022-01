Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 10:51 Hits: 1

Yemen's Houthi rebels have seized an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, the insurgents and a Saudi-led coalition said Monday, giving contrasting explanations for the latest escalation in a seven-year war.

