Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 15:04 Hits: 1

The resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves the military in full command and threatens a return to the repressive policies of the ousted regime of strongman Omar al-Bashir, analysts say.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220103-sudan-pm-s-resignation-leaves-military-in-full-command