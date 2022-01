Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 15:22 Hits: 1

A former justice minister and official with the Islamist Ennahda Party has been placed under house arrest based in part on suspicion of terrorism, the interior minister said Monday, amid reports that Noureddine Bhiri has been refusing food and medicine since his detention on Friday.

