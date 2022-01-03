French police face disciplinary hearings amid high numbers of femicide

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 16:30 Hits: 3

Six French police officers will appear in disciplinary hearings January 4 accused of “administrative failings” in the gruesome case of Chahinez Daoud, who was killed by her husband last May. Daoud was one of 113 femicides in France in 2021, a number that continues to climb despite high-profile campaigns and government measures aimed at combating the violence.

