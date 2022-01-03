The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

French police face disciplinary hearings amid high numbers of femicide

Category: World Hits: 3

French police face disciplinary hearings amid high numbers of femicide Six French police officers will appear in disciplinary hearings January 4 accused of “administrative failings” in the gruesome case of Chahinez Daoud, who was killed by her husband last May. Daoud was one of 113 femicides in France in 2021, a number that continues to climb despite high-profile campaigns and government measures aimed at combating the violence. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220103-french-police-face-disciplinary-hearings-amid-high-numbers-of-femicide

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version