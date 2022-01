Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 16:45 Hits: 3

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220103-us-france-russia-china-and-britain-pledge-to-halt-spread-of-nuclear-weapons