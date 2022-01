Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 17:26 Hits: 4

New York Attorney General Letitia James recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, demanding their testimony in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing made public Monday.

