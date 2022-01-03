The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cameroon bids to reassure AFCON fans over security fears in troubled Anglophone region

Cameroon bids to reassure AFCON fans over security fears in troubled Anglophone region The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Cameroon on January 9. But for some in the western city of Limbe, which will host Group F matches, excitement over the tournament is being tempered by fear. The city is part of Cameroon's Anglophone region, which since 2017 has been rocked by a conflict between the government and armed separatists. The local government, which has deployed armoured vehicles and checkpoints across the city, has assured fans there is nothing to worry about.

