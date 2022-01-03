Cameroon bids to reassure AFCON fans over security fears in troubled Anglophone region

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 18:53 Hits: 4

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Cameroon on January 9. But for some in the western city of Limbe, which will host Group F matches, excitement over the tournament is being tempered by fear. The city is part of Cameroon's Anglophone region, which since 2017 has been rocked by a conflict between the government and armed separatists. The local government, which has deployed armoured vehicles and checkpoints across the city, has assured fans there is nothing to worry about.

