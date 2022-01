Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 15:00 Hits: 1

SIBU: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) secretary-general Priscilla Lau was summoned to the central police station here over numerous TikTok videos she uploaded on Sarawak’s rights to independence. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/03/pbk-sec-gen-says-called-up-by-cops-over-tiktok-videos-on-sarawak-independence