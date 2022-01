Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 16:44 Hits: 3

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former U.S. President Donald Trump before he left office last year and repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder on Monday. Read full story

