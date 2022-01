Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 18:04 Hits: 4

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country's independence, his office said in a statement. Read full story

