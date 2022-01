Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 19:32 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border with the Bucharest Nine group of NATO allies, the State Department said in statement. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/04/blinken-discusses-russia039s-military-buildup-with-nato-allies