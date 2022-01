Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 16:58 Hits: 4

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced on Sunday that he will resign, saying his efforts to create political consensus have failed. The government remains in the hands of the military, who took power in an October coup.

