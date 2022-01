Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 17:02 Hits: 3

After six months of research and interviews, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is preparing to go public with its findings. The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, is committed to telling the full story of that day.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0103/Jan.-6-committee-prepares-findings-on-Trump-s-election-challenge?icid=rss