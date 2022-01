Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 09:21 Hits: 1

Much like the US Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund has subtly expanded its own remit even as it has failed to adjust to changing economic circumstances. And, as with the Fed, higher inflation could deliver a blow to the IMF's reputation – and to the economies the Fund is meant to help.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/imf-acting-like-aid-agency-risks-embarrassment-by-kenneth-rogoff-2022-01