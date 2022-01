Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 11:10 Hits: 0

With the United States’ security strategy now dominated by the China threat, some regional powers will be tempted to engage in aggression against weaker neighbors in order to test US resolve. But the diminution of America’s global stature could also bring significant benefits for both the US and the rest of the world.

