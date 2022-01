In the United States, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere, nursing home staff are increasingly being blamed for the pandemic's death toll. But accusing front-line care workers merely highlights – and compounds – the widespread failure of the public and policymakers to take their responsibilities seriously and behave accordingly.

