Navy pushes back against cleanup timeline, emptying fuel tanks as Honolulu water crisis continues

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

The Navy is slowly coming closer to decontaminating the unsafe drinking water that led to thousands leaving their homes near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam over water from the Red Hill well that was tainted with petroleum. During a recent meeting with lawmakers, Navy officials described cleanup efforts that included flushing the entire system, from source to faucet, that will also include flushing at least 10% of individual homes that have been affected as well as businesses and schools. This process is expected to last until the end of January—far longer than officials’ initial estimates—though the Navy believes that some residents may be able to return to their homes as early as next week. The Navy stressed it would be transparent in releasing test results. The decision to flush and then filter the drinking water was created in consultation with Hawaii’s Health Department and the Board of Water Supply serving the region.

Lawmakers were understandably skeptical, especially given that the Navy claimed that no mandatory evacuation would be needed, as officials believe the water is safe for everything but drinking. Sen. Kurt Fevella pushed back, demanding that the Navy speak to his constituents, who have been reporting devastating effects from even bathing in the contaminated water. Residents had previously complained that their children’s skin burned and that contaminated water had even led to the death of pets. “You guys are just doing the minimum because you want to keep the facility there,” Fevella said. The military earlier boasted that it was providing affected residents with hand-washing stations and going above and beyond what the Hawaii Health Department requires. But Fevella is clearly onto something given the Navy’s reticence to comply with the Department of Health’s demand that the fuel tanks above Red Hill be shuttered.

Also on Wednesday, the Navy filed paperwork against the Hawaii Department of Health’s Environmental Health Division, which issued the order on Dec. 6. The Navy has consistently opposed the plan, which would require the Navy to submit a department-approved assessment and plans for how to dismantle the fuel tanks. In their latest filing, officials claimed that the Department of Health lacks the authority to compel the Navy to act accordingly because the Navy doesn’t consider the contamination issue an emergency. “There is no evidence in the record showing that facility operations pose an inherent risk of causing harm, such that merely resuming operations would automatically give rise to ‘grave risk; jeopardy; danger’ that is ‘likely to occur at any moment,’” the filing noted.

Department of Health Deputy Director Marian Tsuji has 30 days to review the filing and make a decision about it. In the meantime, officials plan to move ahead with their plans of repeatedly flushing out the Red Hill system. The Navy wants to find a way to repurpose any clean water it may be flushing out and promised that no contaminated water would be improperly used. Over the course of flushing the pipes, the Navy estimates that 15,000 gallons per day will be used. Officials promised they would get an exact number to lawmakers. The Navy said that the amount does not exceed water conservation restrictions and is equivalent to normal water usage.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2071856