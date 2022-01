Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 03:43 Hits: 0

The Israeli news site is back to normal functioning after being hacked with a pro-Iran image. The incident comes as Iran prepares to mark two years since the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

