Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 06:34 Hits: 0

The company currently has been struggling to meet payments on hundreds of billions in outstanding debt. Evergrande only said in a short statement that the suspension was pending the announcement of "inside information."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trade-halted-in-evergrande-shares-in-hong-kong/a-60314241?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf