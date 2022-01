Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 08:22 Hits: 0

A huge fire that destroyed a large part of South Africa's parliament has been brought under control, firefighters said on Monday, a day before a suspect was due to appear in court over the blaze.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220103-firefighters-say-south-african-parliament-blaze-under-control