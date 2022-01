Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 08:48 Hits: 0

Djamel Belmadi has enjoyed barnstorming success since he became Algeria manager in 2018, lifting the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) trophy in 2019 as part of a magnificent run of 33 consecutive matches unbeaten. Belmadi has become an icon in politically troubled Algeria – so expectations are sky high as they travel to Cameroon for this year’s CAN.

