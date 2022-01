Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 08:39 Hits: 0

PUTRAJAYA: All flood victims in Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Terengganu and Perak have received the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) assistance, with the remaining payments expected to be completed on Wednesday (Jan 5), says the Prime Minister. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/03/floods-all-victims-in-kelantan-kl-melaka-terengganu-perak-have-received-bwi-assistance-says-pm