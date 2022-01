Category: World Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 08:44 Hits: 0

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The United States has urged Sudanese leaders to ensure civilian rule and end violence against protesters after Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister, throwing a transition towards elections deeper into uncertainty. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/03/us-calls-for-civilian-rule-in-sudan-after-hamdok-quits-as-premier