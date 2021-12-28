Scholar Angela Davis on Prison Abolition, Justice for Palestine, Critical Race Theory More

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:14 Hits: 1

World-renowned author, activist and professor Angela Davis talks about the prison abolition movement from her time as a Black Panther leader to today. In her tireless efforts as an abolitionist and a teacher, Davis continues to be a fierce advocate of education and the interconnected struggles of oppressed peoples. Davis talks about Indigenous genocide, Palestine, critical race theory and the role of independent media. “Democracy Now! helps us to place our own domestic issues and struggles within the context of global battles against fascism,” says Davis.

