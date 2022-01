Category: World Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 13:51 Hits: 1

What will the future look like? We decided to ask a creative bunch, simultaneously concerned yet optimistic: fifth grade students.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2021/1231/Fifth-graders-as-futurists-Imagining-the-world-in-20-years?icid=rss