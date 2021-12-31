TNR’s 10 Best Stories of 2021

. Earth911
European Commission Climate Action
NASA
NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
Union of Concerned Scientists
World Wildlife Fund - Climate
By Alex Shephard
He once craved responsibility and tried to give a right-wing audience real news. They didn’t want it. And he adjusted with a vengeance.
By Eleanor Cummins
Why are so many people drawn to stories and videos of the unvaccinated dying of Covid-19—and, at the final moment, wishing for the vaccine?
By Osita Nwanevu
We ascribe too much meaning to the early years of the republic.
By Jan Dutkiewicz and Gabriel N. Rosenberg
The purveyors of “grass-fed” beef want you to believe that it solves meat’s environmental problem. But this is merely a branding exercise, not a climate solution.
By Alexander Zaitchik
Through his hallowed foundation, the world’s de facto public health czar has been a stalwart defender of monopoly medicine.
By Sam Adler-Bell
They hate the establishment. They want to destroy the system. Meet the illiberal upstarts trying to remake conservatism.YOUTUBE
By Joanna Robin
Benefytt Technologies has been shaking off lawsuits and regulators for years. It’s now peddling Medicare Advantage plans to seniors—where if someone picks a subpar plan, the results can be disastrous.
By Zachary D. Carter
The famed economist’s theories were embraced by Beltway power brokers in both parties. Finally, a Democratic president is turning the page on a legacy of ruin.
By Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling
An internet huckster got rich selling a sex enhancement supplement named Stiff Nights. Then the FDA sampled his wares.
By Liza Featherstone
The Beauty Myth author has gone from being a feminist icon to an anti-vaxxer banned by Twitter. But she’s always struggled with the truth.
By The Politics of Everything
In the pandemic, reports of rat sightings have risen dramatically. But is it all in our heads?
